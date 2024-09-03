Jenna Ortega reveals how she felt when she watched 'Beetlejuice' for first time

Jenna Ortega has revealed how she felt when she watched 1988’s hit movie Beetlejuice for the first time.

In an interview with CNN, the 21-year-old actress who stars in the new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, shared that she first saw the film at her friend’s house when she was about “nine or ten.”

The Wednesday star confessed that she was terrified of Michael Keaton's character following an encounter with "drunk Beetlejuice" at a Halloween bash.

"I remember sweating a lot because I saw a drunk Beetlejuice costume when I was, like, six years old at a Halloween costume party and he terrified me,” said Jenna.



She continued, “It was really bad make-up. He was doing shots in the corner and had the make-up dripping down his neck. The green wig ... it looked insane.”

"So then my friend turned the movie on and I saw who it was and it took me right back. It made me really nervous watching it for the first time,” the Miller’s Girl actress added.

Recently, in an interview with BuzzFeed, Jenna admitted that she actually "got shy" when she met her “acting hero” Michael for the first time.

"I have been such a fan of Michael Keaton for such a long time that I think actually seeing him in person, I actually went inside myself because ... I weirdly got shy,” she said.



"But he's so sweet, he's so funny, so charming, so professional. I feel like I learned so much by even watching him,” Jenna told the outlet.

For those unversed, the Beetlejuice sequel will be released in cinemas on September 6, 2024.