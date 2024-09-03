Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make major decision amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have made a big decision amid King Charles abdication speculations following his cancer diagnosis.



According to reports, the Duke and the Duchess of Edinburgh have decided to visit Malta in October to mark Malta’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The government of Malta has confirmed the visit on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “Government of Malta and UK in Malta are delighted to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Malta from 7-10 October 2024 to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence.”

The British High Commission for Malta has also made similar announcement on its X handle.

The royal couple have made the decision to visit Malta as insiders have claimed bigger changes at palace amid King Charles cancer treatment.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”