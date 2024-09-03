Meghan Markle is getting gun-shy about pulling the trigger

Meghan Markle is starting to feel incredibly gun shy about pulling the trigger and trying to launch her lifestyle brand.

Everything regarding this has been shared by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

During their interview with the outlet the source explained the reasons for Meghan’s newfound shyness and said, “Of course, Meghan’s going to be gun-shy about releasing things when people are hellbent on tearing her down.”

As of right now, “she’s highly aware of the bigger picture, which is that she and Harry have this incredibly expensive lifestyle to maintain.”

“That’s the driving force here – she’s really counting on this venture becoming something on a par with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop or Martha Stewart’s lifestyle brand.”

But “all the setbacks and unexpected costs are really testing her patience,” the source also admitted before signing off from the conversation.