Kate Middleton beginning to feel indebted to Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly starting to feel incredibly grateful and indebted to Prince Harry.

Comments about all of this have been shared by an inside source during their interview with Closer magazine.

During that chat the source explained just how badly Kate wants a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to the insider, “Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring.”

Because “back when she first started dating William, it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome and put her at ease. She can’t simply forget all that.”

“Yes, it’s hurtful that things have fallen apart,” the insider noted, “but at the same time she doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed.”