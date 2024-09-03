 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's pleas with Prince William falling on deaf ears

Prince William is reportedly allowing Kate Middleton’s pleas and woes fall on deaf eras

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Kate Middletons pleas with Prince William falling on deaf ears
Kate Middleton's' pleas with Prince William falling on deaf ears

Prince William has reportedly been allowing Kate Middleton’s pleas for a reconciliation to fall on deaf ears, despite her ongoing attempts.

Comments about all of this have been brought to light during the insider’s chat with Closer magazine.

They began by saying, “It’s something Kate really wants William to try to fix, for everyone’s sakes, but he’s refusing and is adamant that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan.”

All in all, “in his view, the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives, but Kate is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking.”

And “as far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have been incredibly close since her marriage to Prince William.

Back in 2018 he even gushed over their bond and called Kate “the sister I’ve never had and always wanted.”

Meghan Markle's struggles deepen amid fears she's being ripped to shreds
Meghan Markle's struggles deepen amid fears she's being ripped to shreds
Ruth Jones teases ‘Gavin & Stacey' return with nostalgic surprise
Ruth Jones teases ‘Gavin & Stacey' return with nostalgic surprise
Travis Barker showcases drumming life along with farm day with family
Travis Barker showcases drumming life along with farm day with family
Royal family problems take toll on King Charles' mental health amid cancer video
Royal family problems take toll on King Charles' mental health amid cancer
Kate Middleton beginning to feel indebted to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton beginning to feel indebted to Prince Harry
Prince William plans major changes for Palace after King Charles abdication
Prince William plans major changes for Palace after King Charles abdication
Prince Harry leaves guests 'astounded' as duke reunites with William in UK video
Prince Harry leaves guests 'astounded' as duke reunites with William in UK
Prince William welcomes key figure to family amid Harry's series of setbacks
Prince William welcomes key figure to family amid Harry's series of setbacks