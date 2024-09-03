DC boss makes strides to poach Chris Pratt from Marvel?

James Gunn and Chris Pratt have shared a long bond after working together on Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy series. Now, as a boss at DC, the filmmaker says he is in talks with the actor for making him cross into his comic franchise.



His comments come on the heels of speculations that the Jurassic World star was interested in entering the rival studio after he told TMZ that he would definitely consider joining the Superman/Batman club.

"Yes, of course, if it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it,” noting, “Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there's a chance that can come back."

"I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it," he said at the time.

Now, the 58-year-old is teasing the fans with a possibility of him coming on board.

"He's a close friend," the screenwriter responded to the rumours of the star set to play Hal Jordan in DCU. "We talk about that all the time."

Apart from James' enthusiasm to get him, Chris appears to have a different idea when he hinted he could join both franchises at the same time.

"Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again," he told Comic Book.

"But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."