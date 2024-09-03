Meghan Markle under fire for unhealthy, self-sabotaging practices

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her unhealthy practices in life and business.

Accusations against the Duchess have been shared by an inside source, during their interview with Closer magazine.

In that conversation the expert noted, “Getting beaten on their own territory in America by the Beckhams, who are British, only adds insult to injury."

"Although it wasn’t done intentionally to get one over on Meghan and Harry, they are at the top of the pile now, and it feels to Meghan they’re being pretty smug about it," the source also added.

Not only that, "but Meghan and Harry’s enemies and critics back in the UK are having a field day with it all."

For those unversed, "Meghan and Harry have always maintained there are powerful courtiers within the royal inner circle intent on sabotaging them.”

So in the eyes of the source, “it’s easy to see why Meghan would be convinced those same people are pulling strings against them again. But this line of thinking isn’t going to do her or Harry any good in the long run."

"The feeling among Meghan’s friends is that she ought to be putting her energy into developing relationships on her home turf, not worrying about what’s happening back in the UK.”

“It’s not as though she can do a heck of a lot to change anyone’s view at this stage," either.

And "playing the victim isn’t healthy, the best option is to just get on with it and deliver on all the promises she’s made," they also chimed in to say before signing off.