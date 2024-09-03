Kristin Cavallari opens up about 'satisfying' chemistry with Mark Estes in bedroom

Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, broke the silence on their intimate life.

During the Tuesday episode of the podcast Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the Hills star and her beau opened up about their satisfying chemistry in the bedroom.

“I like that. I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our s** is, but you’ve never, like, point blank just been like, ‘You’re the best I've ever had,’” Cavallari said. “I think I would remember that one. Aww, that makes me happy.”

“Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think s** for women just gets better as you get older," she replied to Estes's question, “Am I the best s** you’ve ever had?."

She continued, “I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like.”



"I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during s** than I’ve ever been. I’m also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot s**," the TV personality added.

"I'm obviously so in love with you so that helps," replied Estes.

For those unvesed, Kristin is a mother of three kids, whom she shares with her ex-hubby, Jay Cutler.