King Charles no more the monarch of England?

King Charles has seemingly given away his monarchy to Prince William as experts warn that “as heir to the throne, it is very much William who is calling the shots”.

Comments of this nature regarding the monarchy have been shared by Charlotte Griffiths.

She weighed in on things during one of her pieces for Daily Mail.

The topic arose with the expert drawing parallels between the Parisian exile of the ex-king – then the Duke of Windsor and his wife Wallis Simpson.

For those unversed during that time King Charles made a surprise visit to his great uncle but it brought no reconciliation forward due to the instance of the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth.

In the eyes of the expert, “Today, Prince William can see the identical risks of pardoning Harry and Meghan.”

Because “their capacity for generating negative royal publicity is limitless, whether through books, TV series or high-profile celebrity interviews.”

The same expert later also went on to address the dangers of such a move and warned, “in the wake of the Queen's death two years ago, the Royal Family is fragile, especially given the serious illnesses of both the King and the Princess of Wales.”

Thus “Harry's return would hit all of them like a wrecking ball.”

But at the end of the day, “Charles may be willing to consider it, but William is not. And as heir to the throne, it is very much William who is calling the shots”.