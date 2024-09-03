Cardi B rips critics apart after maternity shoot outcry

Cardi B was again caught herself in a situation, where she had to clap back at the critics, who were accusing her of something, she claimed, was never her intention.



This time, it happened with the photos of her maternity shoot. Pregnant with her third child, the Bodak Yellow rapper was slammed by some netizens, who believed she was mocking her rival Nicki Minaj, according to HipHopDx.

The report said they came to this conclusion after in one of the pictures she passed from a wall on a motorcycle with the word 'pedophile' plastered on it. “Wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already,” she captioned.

Soon, the picture set off a storm as many assumed she was calling out the Grammy-nominated rapper because her brother, as well as husband, faced sexual assault charges.

Setting the record straight, Cardi B wrote an angry post, hitting at those, who have mistook her post.

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked,” the 31-year-old penned on social media.

“Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the shits but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

It was not the first time Cardi B lashed out at people on the internet, who, she said, took her intentions wrongly.

"God forbid I make a little sarcastic jokey jokey about motherhood y’all gonna claim I hate my kids and call cps…dweebs," she recently tweeted after she said some fans took her joke — literally.