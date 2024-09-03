 
Tom Cruise on his way to do 'the ultimate stunt': Source

Tom Cruise's belief in Scientology is reportedly affecting his career choices

September 03, 2024

Photo: Tom Cruise on his way to do 'the ultimate stunt': Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly interested in filming a stunt in space. 

According to a new report of In Touch Weekly, “Tom has always been absolutely obsessed with extraterrestrial life forms, which is why he’s so determined to get his space movie off the ground.”

The confidante even mentioned that the Interview With The Vampire actor “can’t wait to go up there and float around.”

Explaining Tom’s intention for the exploration of heavenly bodies, the insider added, “It’s not just the ultimate stunt,” sharing, “but he’s also fascinated with UFOs.”

“He spends hours reading about them and studying all the many classified documents that have been released about them in the last few years. He has all sorts of high-powered telescopes and thinks people that doubt the existence of life on other planets are the delusional ones who are just kind of uneducated,” they also claimed.

In addition to this, they stated the actor’s deep-rooted religious beliefs, “Obviously, it’s been partly inspired by his belief in Scientology.”

“He’s hyper committed to making a big difference in the universe, not just on planet Earth and his movies reflect that, as do his spiritual beliefs. Anyone wanting to spend time with him should be prepared for a very heavy lecture on this topic, because he’s passionate about it beyond belief,” they concluded.  

