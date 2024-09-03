James Corden feels 'incredibly special' as 'Gavin and Stacey' filming starts

The filming of the highly anticipated final episode of Gavin and Stacey has officially started.



As per BBC report, the first pictures from the set has been emerged showcasing Ruth Jones and James Corden, co-creators and stars of the beloved sitcom.

The duo was spotted filming in Barry Island, South Wales, where much of the series was originally set.

Jones, dressed as her character Nessa, and Corden, who is in character as Smithy, were seen on the Barry seafront.

Corden, who is directing the special episode, expressed his excitement about returning to Barry.

"There's so much history over the past 17 years here. And I think it's an incredibly special place with really, really special people," he described the location.

He continued, "It's lovely to be here, but it's also the feeling of being like, this is the last time I think we'll be on the island," adding, "I remember when we were here and Matt [Horne] and Jo [Page], when she comes off the bus and jumps into his arms, or the episode we did down on the beach."

Filming began on Monday, with the production expected to continue for several weeks.