Photo: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin trying to save romance: Source

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly navigating through relationship struggles.

While the couple may be going strong, Dakota Johnson is reportedly bothered by the intervention of Chris Martin’s former girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, per Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a tipster tattled, “Gwyneth is determined to see Chris marry Dakota, which is sweet on one-hand, but it’s also very controlling,” explaining, “because at the end of the day she wants to have her say in who he’s with.”

“A lot of people wonder if this is more about her not relishing the idea of Chris being single again and bringing God knows who around than it is about her feelings for Dakota,” the insider mentioned and pointed out, “Of course, Gwyneth insists she loves Dakota and knows she’s the right partner for Chris and is coming on super strong with both of them, trying to pressure them to do this all her way”

The insider also addressed, “Things have been up and down between Chris and Dakota, they’re trying to work things out on their own.”

“Last thing they need is to have Gwyneth sticking her nose in trying to play counselor. It’s just very intrusive and she doesn’t seem to get that she’s way overstepping her boundaries,” the confidante argued.

“She’s convinced she can save the day and has even tried to take over the wedding planning, since she’s convinced all the back and forth about getting married is at the root of their problems,” they shared before signing off from the chat.