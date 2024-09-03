Photo: Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source

Madonna is reportedly keeping things casual with her new partner, Akeem Morris.

Spilling the beans on the singing sensation's latest approach to relationships, an insider revealed to Life & Style, “Madonna took a little bit of a break after she split up with Josh [Popper], but she’s now back to the same old routine where she pretty much auditions guys until she finds the right boy toy.”

The confidante also claimed of the 66-year-old star, who is dating the 28-year-old footballer, “She’s been doing this ever since she and Guy Ritchie split up 20 years ago.”

They went on to explain, “She vowed never to let her heart get too involved after that because she was crushed by her divorce, so now she treats her love life the same way she would any other business hire.”

“She’s got him working as her assistant, so he’s at her beck and call whenever she needs something done,” the insider addressed.

“He runs errands for her and her kids, takes notes if she suddenly has a creative idea or wants an email written, even if it’s in the middle of the night,” the source confided and signed off from the chat.