Prince Harry searches for ‘blueprint' for wildcard Royal entry

Prince Harry is expecting to return to UK to be close to King Charles and family

September 04, 2024

Prince Harry’s wish to return to the UK has been making headlines in the media.

The Duke of Sussex, who has publicly declared his current residence in California, wants to offer an olive branch to King Charles and family.

However, it is revealed that the Duke and aides supporting his comeback, lack a definite plan to carve his return journey.

It is revealed that there is no "blueprint" for his re-entry as a working royal.

A source close to them told The Sun: “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

