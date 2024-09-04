Channing Tatum gushes over fiance Zoe Kravitz's work ethic

Channing Tatum gushes over fiance Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum gushed over fiance Zoe Kravitz as he cuddles up with her.



The 44-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to pay a romantic tribute to Kravitz aa he applauded her recent work in movie Blink Twice.

In the post, Channing posted a selfie featuring Kravitz who was sleeping on his lap.

The Magic Mike actor penned down a heartfelt note, where he praised Kravitz's endless hard work in her directional debut.

He began in the caption: “This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…."



While referring to the movie in which he starred as tech billionaire, Slater King, Tatum wrote, “She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film.”

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” he continued.



Tatum further expressed his love and support for Kravitz, adding: “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2023, after falling in love during the filming of Blink Twice.



