Hailey Bieber shows off new ‘MOM' ring

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first son, Jack Blues in late August

September 04, 2024

After Justin Bieber debuted a ‘Papa Bear’ mug, Hailey Beiber proudly showed off her new ‘Mom’ ring.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul took to her official instagram account on Tuesday and shared a snap of her new manicure.

Besides her freshly painted brown nails, the Rhode founder can be seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger and a gold ring with a ‘Mom’ impression accessorised on her index finger.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey and Bieber recently became parents of their first baby, son Jack Blues.

Justin announced the arrival of his son on his social media along with a cute photo of Jack's feet.

He wrote in the announcement post, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Hailey’s ring post came after his singer husband posted a photo of his new coffee mug with a cute bear design along with a text written on it that reads, “Papa Bear.”

Previously, an insider told People that the 'Baby' singer is "already a great dad."

"He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them," the tipster tatled. 

