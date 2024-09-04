Justin Theroux gets honest about his feelings for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux got candid about his feelings for his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, after announcing his engagement to his younger girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

In an interview with The Times, the 53-year-old actor admitted that he is still “proactive” over Jennifer seven years after calling it quits.

He revealed that the Murder Mystery actress is still 'very dear' to him and applauded her for taking a stand against the republican vice presidential nominee, JD Vance.

For those unversed, JD recently slammed the women who do not have children, calling them "childless cat ladies."

“She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective,” Justin told the publication. “But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor exchanged vows with Jennifer in a star-studded wedding in August 2015 at her Bel-Air mansion.

After two years, the two announced their divorce on social media, insisting that there was no ill will between them.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” revealed the couple in a joint statement on Instagram.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they added