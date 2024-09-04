Katy Perry gets candid about her love language, reveals her 'type'

Katy Perry got candid about what she does and what she doesn't look for in a partner.

The 39-year-old singer, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, discussed various aspects of her love life in a preview for her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

According to Daily Mail, when host Alex Cooper asked Perry whether she has "a type," she smiled and responded, "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists."

In this regards, Cooper then asked the pop star, "What are some red flags that you now know 'I would never put up with that now?' "

In response, the Fireworks hitmaker admitted, "Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."

After Cooper burst out laughing, Perry stated that her love language isn’t “Ferrari” she just wants her partner to do “dishes.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, while the former American Idol judge didn't name any names in the preview clip, she previously dated John Mayer and married Russell Brand in 2010 before the comedian filed for divorce in late 2011.

As per the outlet, she and Bloom, made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016 before calling it quits less than a year later in February 2017.

Additionally, they remained friends after the split. However, they rekindled their romance and made their red-carpet debut at the September 2018 Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

According to the publication's reports, the couple got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their first daughter together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.