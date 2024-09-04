Hoda Kotb celebrates her daughters' milestone moment

Hoda Kotb showcases love and pride for her daughters while celebrating a milestone moment in their lives.

The Today show host shared a sweet photo of her two daughters, Haley and Hope while she captioned it as, “First day of school in the books.”

For the first photo, the news anchor stood beaming with a huge smile on her face as her little ones stood beside her in similar denim jumper dresses with their backpacks on. All three posed in front of a home for the family photo.

Moreover, Kotb also shared a video in the second slide, which showed the girls, excitedly embracing one another.



According to People, last week, the television star told her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager that her girls were excited about moving into a new home.

In this regards, the American TV personality stated, "The kids are going to have their own rooms. It’s three bedrooms upstairs, mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope. And they’re so excited to have their own space."

Furthermore, the Journalist added, "They’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed, that kind of stuff."