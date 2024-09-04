Taylor Swift shifting gears with Travis Kelce pregnancy and ‘footballer wife' life

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift shifting gears with pregnancy and ‘footballer wife' life

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are gearing up to become parents soon and the ‘football wife’ life is afoot according to reports as well.

This news has been brought to light by an inside source that is privy to the inner workings of the couple’s relationship.

According to their findings the two A-listers are just about ready to take the next big step.

According to a report by OK magazine the insider in question was quoted saying, “She wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible.”

“He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit.”

“And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with,” they also revealed.

Before signing off the insider also dived further into the duo's plans and said, “She wants a few children before she’s 40 so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding – she has plenty of time for that. Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby."

