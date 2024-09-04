 
King Charles considering Prince Harry's return in Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to return to his public duties experts suspect

September 04, 2024

Experts fear Prince Harry may end up inside Buckingham Palace once again given the King’s desire to have more royals for engagements.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold made these comments regarding the Duke’s future prospects in his interview with The Royal Observer on behalf of Spin Genie.

During that conversation he said, “I do believe there is a part of Harry that does want to return to royal duties, as he was brought up that way and knows how much good he is able to do when he carries out royal engagements.”

He also added, “I believe he likely misses doing this and would like to return to it one day.”

“He can’t do this without the backing of his father, and these are conversations they would need to have before he could return to royal duties,” after all.

In the eyes of Mr Harrold, “They also need to consider whether the public would want them to return to royal duties — this is something they have got to weigh up and decide.”

At this a royal insider also chimed in, and claimed that while, “Charles and William may be open to reconciliation,” it will be “for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go.”

But “Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize,” because “this rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”

