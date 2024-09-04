Daniel Craig sheds light on intimate scene in 'Queer'

Daniel Craig sheds light on his same-sex intimate scene in 'Queer'

Daniel Craig has talked about his intimate scene in Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.



The Hollywood star, who is best known for portraying secret agent James Bond, is now set to play a drug-addicted gay American in the forthcoming movie.

While talking about his intimate scenes with his costar, Drew Starkey, in the film adaption, Craig said, “There’s nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set.”

“We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could,” the No Time To Die star said before he praised his costar that Starkey for being “a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with."

The 56-year-old also admitted that the duo “kind of had a laugh and tried to make it fun.”

To this, his 30-year-old co-star added, “When you’re rolling around on the floor with someone the second day of knowing each other, that’s a good way to get to know someone.”

According to Craig, he focused on making those scenes as natural and poignant as possible by rehearsing for months ahead of shooting with Starkey.

Queer, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, is based on a 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs of the same name.

The film is set against the background of 1940s Mexico City and sees William Lee, played by Craig, an ageing writer who becomes infatuated with a younger man, played by Starkey.