 
Geo News

Daniel Craig sheds light on intimate scene in 'Queer'

Daniel Craig plays role of a drug-addicted person in 'Queer'

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Daniel Craig sheds light on his same-sex intimate scene in Queer
Daniel Craig sheds light on his same-sex intimate scene in 'Queer'

Daniel Craig has talked about his intimate scene in Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

The Hollywood star, who is best known for portraying secret agent James Bond, is now set to play a drug-addicted gay American in the forthcoming movie.

While talking about his intimate scenes with his costar, Drew Starkey, in the film adaption, Craig said, “There’s nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set.”

“We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could,” the No Time To Die star said before he praised his costar that Starkey for being “a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with."

The 56-year-old also admitted that the duo “kind of had a laugh and tried to make it fun.”

To this, his 30-year-old co-star added, “When you’re rolling around on the floor with someone the second day of knowing each other, that’s a good way to get to know someone.”

According to Craig, he focused on making those scenes as natural and poignant as possible by rehearsing for months ahead of shooting with Starkey.

Queer, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, is based on a 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs of the same name.

The film is set against the background of 1940s Mexico City and sees William Lee, played by Craig, an ageing writer who becomes infatuated with a younger man, played by Starkey.

King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge video
King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with