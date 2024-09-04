Prince Harry turning to his old staff for rehab after Hollywood downfall

Prince Harry turning to his personal rehab after facing Hollywood downfall

Prince Harry has been turning to some of his old Palace aides for his own personal rehab, and experts suspect ‘it’s the right time’ now.

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

During that interview with OK magazine they said, “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.”

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working’.”

“In short, he is rethinking the way he operates,” the source also admitted.

In the eyes of this source, “If anyone can do it, Edward can.”

Because “Last time I saw him, I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, ‘Ed, please bring our boy home.’ It’s the right time now,” they chimed in to say before concluding.

In terms of Prince Harry’s motivations for this decision, news of this has come shortly after a separate insider told the outlet,

“There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King. His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency.”