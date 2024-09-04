Paris Hilton’s gushes over her kids amid major career shift

Paris Hilton is not only a DJ, reality TV star, cookware designer, but a mom to two kids and claims that its her profound love for her two children, Phoenix and London that is the reason of her being creative and excel in her business ventures.

She has been popular for her Barbiecore-style iconic perfumes, and much more for a while now and last year, Hilton’s line of kitchenware started selling out as soon as it was launched.

This time, her venture is about becoming a ‘stylish’ mother, as she launched her infants’ clothing line, in collaboration with Monica + Andy.

Hilton showed her creativity by designing adorable pieces for her kids. She voiced her thoughts, while talking to PEOPLE and said, “As a mom, I love finding adorable outfits for my two toddlers. These two inspire me, and there's something really special about being a part of designing a line that combines my style with chic looks for kids.”

Furthermore, Hilton even admitted that she loves wearing trendy dresses with her toddlers, and designing “organic pieces at affordable prices” was her intention for this venture.

The collection has sizes from premi to 5 years old and also has a matching robe for moms in amazing prints. While talking about it she said, “I wanted certain artwork, colors, and even mommy-and-me pieces as part of this collection and it's all here.”

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum shared their vows in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple was blessed with their first child, son Phoenix, via surrogacy on January 16, 2023.

Interestingly, they further expanded their family from 3 to 4 by welcoming a daughter named London in November 2023.

After becoming a mother to Phoenix, Hilton opened up to the same outlet in another interview regarding the astonishing parts of motherhood in October 2023.

At the time she said, “It's just how much love I could have for someone. I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."