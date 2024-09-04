Prince William, Kate Middleton take big step for Prince George's major future role

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not' preparing Prince George to be king

Prince William and Princess Kate are "adamant" about “not” preparing Prince George to be king in the future.



Royal author Phil Dampier has claimed that William and Kate want to provide a normal childhood for George, as well as his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dampier told Fabulous: "King Charles has spoken in the past of the dreadful moment when as a child it finally dawned on him that he was going to be King and that his whole future was mapped out for him, and it came as a great shock.”

"One of the ways in which William and Kate have prepared George for being King is NOT to prepare him,” he claimed.

The author also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales won't force George into the armed forces, a stark contrast to King Charles and Prince William’s upbringings.

The couple are said to be empowering their 11-year-old son and encouraging him to make his own decisions.

Dampier said: "They were adamant that they wanted him and Charlotte and Louis to have as normal an upbringing as possible and not to be burdened by his future destiny.”

He added: "A committee of politicians, courtiers and advisers decided what schools Charles should go to, what service he should do in the armed forces and where he should visit in the Commonwealth, including time at a college in Australia. None of that will happen for George."