Lady Gaga hints at new music

Lady Gaga has hinted at planning new music.



The Bad Romance hitmaker took to Instagram and uploaded a monochrome picture that had the schedule for her festival week typed in a typewriter font.

The document had the date of a welcome dinner, the Joker sequel's world premiere screening, press conference, red carpet and European press junket.

The post was captioned with “XX October: LG7 first single.” This has led fans to think that the new album will arrive in early 2025, given previous timings.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer has not released an album since the chart-topping Chromatica in 2020.

On the work front, the singer-turned-actress will soon star in upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in the 2019 sequel.

The forthcoming film will be released in cinemas on October 4 globally. According to Variety, the sequel picks up with Arthur in the psych ward, facing the death penalty for his crimes.

The movie veers into musical territory after Arthur meets Harleen Quinzel, who takes a particular interest in his Joker persona.