Photo: Shakira's alleged beau Lucien Laviscount recounts working with her

Lucien Laviscount recently weighed in on the time when he shot the steamy music video with Shakira.

While speaking with Us Weekly on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday, September 1, the Emily in Paris star began, “Wow … to work with someone who is not just iconic, but an inspiration to so many people throughout the years.”

The 32-year-old actor continued to speak highly of the Columbian songstress, “And she’s truly one of the most incredible artistic, humble women I’ve ever, ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone work with,” after which he moved on to a new discussion.

In an earlier chat with the outlet, the acting sensation shared with the outlet how he earned the Punteria gig.

The British-born actor recalled, “getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video.”

“I was shooting Emily In Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami,” he also mentioned.

Gushing about the city in Florida, Lucien added, “Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe. I was rapping along to 'Welcome To Miami' when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints.”