Lady Gaga explains why she became an actress: 'I love movies'

Lady Gaga weighed in on her motivation to become an actress amid 'Joker: Folie A Deux' release

September 04, 2024

Lady Gaga, originally named Stefani Germanotta, got candid about her decision to move into the acting industry.

While speaking at the Venice Film Festival, the singing sensation explained why decided to make a career switch after making her mark in the music industry for decades, as per Hollywood Reporter

She kicked off the chat by saying, “The reason I started making music when I was really little was because I just had something to say, and trying to figure out how to do that.”

Lady also revealed, “One of the reasons I love music and I love movies so much is the stories that you get to tell,” adding, “and the way that we get to express something to the world that will hopefully help people feel good about life and give them a moment to escape into another world to fall into somebody else’s story.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn, in the highly anticipated flick, Joker: Folie A Deux.

“I think that what I really meant to say is that I believe that movies have a tremendous power to change the way people feel, and that’s part of why I love to create,” she remarked before moving on to the next topic. 

