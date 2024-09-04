Eminem remains 'clueless' about serious family emergency

Debbie Nelson, the mom of Eminem, has advanced lung cancer, and according to a new report, the St. Joseph rapper has no idea about it.



Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said her time is limited, indicating the gravity of the issue.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” they spilled. “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

But her son, sources say, remains aloof about her health emergency because, reportedly, the mother-son are not on talking terms.

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the tipster tattled to In Touch after adding the Lose Yourself rapper, does take care of his mother financially.

“He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

The lack of a stable relationship between them reportedly stemmed from his mom Debbie, who sued him for claiming she does drugs in one of his songs.

Her claim in the defamation lawsuit was $11 million, but she only managed to get $1,600 after legal fees.