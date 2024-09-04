 
Joaquin Phoenix breaks silence on his controversial exit from Todd Haynes' movie

Joaquin Phoenix recently announced his departure from Todd Haynes' new project

Web Desk
September 04, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix breaks silence on his controversial exit from Todd Haynes' movie

Joaquin Phoenix has declined to answer a question about his controversial exit from Todd Haynes' untitled romance movie.

The 49-year-old actor was asked about his departure on Wednesday during a press conference for his upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival.

Joaquin told the reporter that he did not think it was appropriate to address his exit without the director Todd present.

"I think if I do [speak about the reasoning], I'd just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren't here to say their piece, and it just doesn't feel like that would be right," the Oscar winner said.

"I'm not sure how that would be helpful. So I don't think I will," he added.

Additionally, Joaquin is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. The movie will be in theaters on October 4.

