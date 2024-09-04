Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career

Doing two comedy specials for Netflix is a big thing. But, to add a third into the equation will be marked as a feat that very few could be able to achieve. Hasan Minhaj is one of them.



On Wednesday, the streamer announced the two-time Peabody Award winner will helm his stand-up special called Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head.

The special will be the latest addition to his previous work on Netflix, which included Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017) and Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022).

According to Deadline, the show was shot at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Directed by Tyler Babin, the special has the 38-year-old as an executive producer with Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

In the meantime, Hasan has a storied career after working as a senior correspondent for The Daily Show and for Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, a political talk show that won multiple accolades.