Photo: 'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'

Todd Philips recently weighed in on making Joker: Folie A Deux, starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

In a new chat with Hollywood Reporter, the flick’s director, Todd Phillips shared that he felt nervous while working with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix for the second installment of the Joker franchise.

He revealed to the publication, “It’s a lot easier to come into something as an insurgent than it is as the incumbent.”

“There’s definitely a sense of more nervousness with this second one,” Todd confessed.

He also recounted that during the filming of their first Joker movie, Todd and Joaquin believed that it “had to feel audacious and like we were really swinging for the fences.”

“Could we make something unexpected like the first one even though it’s a sequel?” he also recalled.

This came after Lady Gaga disclosed while speaking at the Venice Film Festival that “the reason” she “started making music when I was really little was because” she “just had something to say, and trying to figure out how to do that.”

She also addressed, “One of the reasons I love music and I love movies so much is the stories that you get to tell,” adding, “and the way that we get to express something to the world that will hopefully help people feel good about life and give them a moment to escape into another world to fall into somebody else’s story.”