 
Geo News

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

Internet reacts to Tom Holland 'secret' post on social media

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

Tom Holland has a history of giving spoilers — unintentionally. Following his tradition of slip-ups, he posted a photo on social media, which set off a firestorm.

The picture in itself does not have much to raise interest. But what caught fans' attention was his caption.

Three words, he penned. "Secret shoot day," and a burst of reaction followed suit.

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

Because it is said the word "secret and Tom" is a nod to something big in the works. Reactions from the fans ranged from guesses to utter surprise. "you have my attention," a new outlet commented.

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

"A secret?? Tom is so back," Instagram added.

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

Another noted, "Fantastic four cameo confirmed."

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

"Bro just leaked Secret Wars," a third said.

Someone else remarked, "Tom Holland manages to keep a secret before gta6???

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

"Bro already saying it's Spiderman 4 without saying it," a user said.

Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

However, it's unclear whether Tom was suggesting working for a Marvel film. But, netizens tend to believe the post was a hint to it.

Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source
Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career