Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words

Tom Holland has a history of giving spoilers — unintentionally. Following his tradition of slip-ups, he posted a photo on social media, which set off a firestorm.



The picture in itself does not have much to raise interest. But what caught fans' attention was his caption.

Three words, he penned. "Secret shoot day," and a burst of reaction followed suit.

Because it is said the word "secret and Tom" is a nod to something big in the works. Reactions from the fans ranged from guesses to utter surprise. "you have my attention," a new outlet commented.

"A secret?? Tom is so back," Instagram added.

Another noted, "Fantastic four cameo confirmed."

"Bro just leaked Secret Wars," a third said.

Someone else remarked, "Tom Holland manages to keep a secret before gta6???

"Bro already saying it's Spiderman 4 without saying it," a user said.

However, it's unclear whether Tom was suggesting working for a Marvel film. But, netizens tend to believe the post was a hint to it.