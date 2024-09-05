Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency'

Prince Harry’s cries for privacy have been called out by a former staff member.



The Duke of Sussex possesses inconsistency in his actions and is thus asked to get a job instead of ruining the Royal Family’s reputation.

Patrick Jephson, who worked for Princess Diana back in the day, said to Grazia: “What is Harry for?

“No one can really answer that and I’m not sure if he can. There is a basic inconsistency with what he says he wants and what he’s doing,” he added.

“He says he wants a private life, but if you want that freedom, you get a job, drop out of public life, keep your mouth shut and certainly don’t criticise the constitution of your adopted country.”

Soon after quitting as a senior Royal, Harry gave a Sentebale speech in Kensington Palace.

He said: “What I want to make clear is: we aren't walking away and we are certainly not walking away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible,” added Harry.