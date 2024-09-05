Travis Kelce rubbishes viral Taylor Swift breakup blueprint

Travis Kelce is rubbishing false documents of his breakup plans with Taylor Swift.



The NFL player, who has famously been dating the pop star for months now, has released a statement through his PR team about a viral document making rounds ok the internet.

The documents, titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are "entirely false and fabricated," a representative for Full Scope, Travis’ PR rep, tells PEOPLE.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," the company said.

The agency further added that Kelce is speaking to the online forum's legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

This comes as Taylor Swift gushed about her relaxed bond with Kelce. She said on TIME magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year cover story: “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,”