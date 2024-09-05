Emily In Paris' Lily Collins says her husband is ‘greatest gift'

Lily Collins is celebrating love and laughter as she marks her wedding anniversary with husband Charlie McDowell.



The Emily in Paris actress, who married McDowell three years ago, brand her husband the greatest gift in a love up post.

"Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift," the actress began on her Instagram.

She continued, "Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet. I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say. Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come…"

McDowell as well, did not shy away from praising his beloved wife:

He turned to his Instagram: "Happy third anniversary to the best person there is," his caption read. "Love you so much @lilyjcollins. ???? to many more laughing fits."