Prince Harry's royal future in doubt as King Charles sets firm expectations

Former Royal butler reveals King Charles' stance on Prince Harry's potential Royal return

September 05, 2024

King Charles will only allow Prince Harry to return to the Royal family fold if he is willing to give his full time to royal duties, a former royal butler has claimed.

According to Grant Harrold, the monarch will not allow the Duke of Sussex to return to royal duties on a part-time basis.

Speaking with GB News, Harrold stated that the King does not want Harry to get involved in media endeavors once he returns to the UK.

"The King feels similar to his late mother - there's no half in, half out,” he said. "If Harry does come back, he can't do his media work and be a royal.”

“It's not something that they will want to support or endorse or have any sort of connection to," Harrold explained. "This is an actual member of the family getting involved in television.”

“It hasn't worked before with other members of the Royal Family. It's a bit of a disaster.”

The royal insider went on to add, "I think the King will, if he was to ask him to come back and support or be involved, he wouldn't want him dilly dallying and would want him focused on royal duties."

This comes after a report claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has no interest in returning to his former life as he is focusing on his future with wife, Meghan Markle, and kids in the US. 

