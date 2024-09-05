Meghan Markle is drowning in isolated waters

 
Geo News

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly overflowing with a monumental number of regrets regarding his dreams for an American empire.

The regrets about this floundering dream since Megxit has been highlighted and brought to light by royal showbiz expert Kinsey Schofield.

Reportedly, “She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy,” because “Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health.”

For those unversed, during her interview the Duchess even explained her intentional fashion choices and how, “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

Because “that’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

Thus, to Ms Schofield, “I would describe Meghan’s personal life in California as isolated but structured.”

Because even “the qualifications to be her friend are no secret… she typically gravitates towards people that can offer her something, [and] contribute to her personal goals. She also requires trust and privacy. Her friends group is small.”

