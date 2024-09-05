Prince Harry's exiled existence comes to an end: 'I was wrong about the US'

Prince Harry has reportedly been planning a return that has been branded his exit from royal exile.

Comments about this exile-like existence has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she pointed out how news of Prince Harry working alongside former aides to create a return strategy to the UK would look like a return from exile.

Reportedly, “There is one way I can envisage the duke ‘returning from exile’ and doing some ‘very low-key royal duties’ with his very Californian life going hand-in-hand,” Ms Elser began by saying.

Since “the last 18 months have seen the Sussexes’ professional brands and careers very clearly diverge.”

“Harry has largely focused on his eminently successful Invictus Games and learning how to make polo ponies stand still for TV cameras while Meghan seems intent on taking a much more entrepreneurial route.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “my point here is, this could all work,” because it would see Harry relearn “how to occasionally christen minor naval vessels (the HMAS Let Me Back In?) while Meghan beavers away at making herself the Elon Musk of Montecito.”

“But if this all did come to pass,” and “If the duke really has come to the point of admitting, even very quietly to himself in the dark, inky depths of night, that ‘this is not working’, then that raises a simple question: Can or will or should or might he ever actually say three very particular words – ‘I was wrong’?