King Charles is hearing post-mortems being read on Prince Harry

Prince Harry is currently dealing with a blow so severe, to his relationship with King Charles, that long-read post-mortems about the crusading duke are afoot.

News of this and the overwhelming need for a coffin has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “It is not known at the time of writing precisely what size one the relationship between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his father King Charles might need as the mournful death knell peels across London for their filial bond.”

Because “Harry will very soon turn the big 4-0, meaning that the UK papers have started putting out long-form, long-read post-mortems about the crusading duke and quite what a complicated life he seems to have ended up with.”

But despite that, the most dangerous part of it all, in the eyes of Ms Elser is the fact that there are no reports of mended fences in the royal grape vine, from either camp.

Fror those unversed, there have been recent reports that Prince Harry is working with former aides to work out a plan of return, and distencing himself from Hollywood agents in the process.