Chloe Bailey on Halle Bailey's son: 'I feel like I birthed him'

Chloe Bailey cannot get over her nephew, Halo, as the singer expressed how thrilled she is to be an aunt to sister Halle Bailey’s son.



The 26-year-old singer recently appeared on red carpet of her new show Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist where she told E! News how he feels about her nephew and shared that it’s been “absolutely incredible.”

While talking about her 9-month-old nephew, the Do It singer said that she feels a “special bond to her nephew."

“Halo is the light of my life,” the Have Mercy hitmaker continued praising her nephew, who was born in January, saying, “I feel like I birthed him.”

Chloe also admired her celebrity sister by saying, “I will go to bat for her, just like she would go to bat for me.”

It is to be mentioned here that the 24-year-old Little Mermaid actress welcomed her son with boyfriend DDG, whom she’s been dating since March 2022.

On the work front, Chloe will star in new series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, which is set to premiere tonight.