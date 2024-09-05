Freddie Jackson reflects on battle with kidney disease at age 67

Freddie Jackson has been diagnosed with kidney disease at age 67.

The '90s R&B hitmaker made the announcement via an Instagram video.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” Jackson, 67, said in the video shared on Wednesday.



“I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience.”

Going forward, Jackson also announced his partnership with a research organisation to support further work on innovative treatments.

“It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference,” he said, announcing that he’s partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney health and provide support for those who are affected by kidney disease.

“As I take this step, I’m turning my personal experience into a platform for greater understanding and advocacy. With your help, we can work towards better awareness and improved outcomes for everyone with kidney disease.”

As per Mayo Clinic, the treatment “focuses on slowing the progression of kidney damage, usually by controlling the cause,” which can range from inflammation, diabetes, or high blood pressure.



The disease can progress to end-stage kidney failure, “which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant.”

Aside from the kidneys, the disease can impact “almost every part of your body,” the Mayo Clinic says, leading to weak bones, heart disease, or a decreased immune response.

He concluded the post with the caption, "It is with an open heart that I share some personal news: I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone. My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going."