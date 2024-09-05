Katy Perry steps out in public post 'gaslighting' accusations by fans

Katy Perry stepped out in Tribeca, New York after fans hit her with backlash over her controversial decision to collaborate with music producer Dr. Luke.

The 39-year-old songstress was not alone on the outing as she cradled her beloved teacup poodle Nugget on her trip to grab an iced coffee.

According to Daily Mail, she cut a casual figure on the outing in Celine jogging bottoms and a white vest that flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff.

While Katy attempted to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses, fans rushed towards for an autograph.

Despite the backlash, the mother-of-one was glad to receive some love from fans.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, the singer was accused of “deflecting” and “gaslighting” after she broke her silence on her controversial decision to collaborate with music producer Dr. Luke.

Additionally, back in June, it was revealed that Dr. Luke was among the producers attached to Katy's upcoming seventh studio album, 143, and had co-written her feminist anthem, Woman's World.

It is worth mentioning that this sparked backlash as Katy's pop peer Kesha had previously accused Dr. Luke of sexual and physical abuse.

Moreover, he went on to sue Kesha for defamation in 2014 however, a settlement was reached in June 2023 before it went to trial.

As per the publication, the fact that Katy's new album is centered on “female empowerment,” many fans were left “upset” and “disappointed” about Dr. Luke's involvement.