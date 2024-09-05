Alec Baldwin's prosecutor files to reopen 'Rust' shooting case

The Prosecutor in Rust shooting case has asked the judge to reconsider her earlier verdict.



As per Variety, Kari Morrissey, the special prosecutor appointed to handle the Rust cases, also suggested the government may seek to reinstate the case on appeal.

Kari Morrissey raised that the case was initially closed because the defense managed to 'confuse' Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer about the relevance of evidence that had been withheld, the outlet added.

Alec Baldwin’s prosecutor then urged the judge to rethink her July judgment and to ask the defense further questions about how it learned of the evidence that turned the case in their favour.

For those unversed, Baldwin was on trial in Santa Fe for the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that killed her.

Sommer previously ended the proceeding on July 12, accusing the prosecutor of withholding bullets that had been turned over to the Sheriff’s Department months earlier.

The judge also ruled that the case could not be refiled.

In the new motion, Morrissey reiterates that the bullets were not relevant to Baldwin’s defense and were not exculpatory, therefore there was no obligation to disclose them, the publication added.