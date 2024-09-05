Hugh Jackman shakes the internet with new post

Hugh Jackman is creating a buzz on the internet after he posted a thirst trap, much to the delight of his fans.



His post saw him in a shirtless mirror selfie, which seems to be done on purpose to turn up the heat. “I am grateful,” The Prestige star captioned.

His awe-struck physique was a nod to the hard work the Australian star does for his film Deadpool & Wolverine.

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food,” the 55-year-old said on bulking up for his role.

He told People, “I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is still running in the cinemas with the box office of the Marvel movie having crossed over $1 billion.