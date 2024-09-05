Matt Reeves unveils major updates about ‘The Batman II' filming

Matt Reeves has unveiled major filming updates regarding Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman II.



The director in an interview with SFX Magazine for its October issue, dished out latest details about The Batman sequel in which Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne.

According to Reeves, he is “finishing up the script” of the sequel of 2022’s movie and confirmed that the filming will begin next year.

While talking about the storyline, the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director, without giving spoilers of the forthcoming movie, revealed that the plot will “dig into the epic story about deeper corruption”.



“The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie,” Reeves said, adding “It expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see.”

“Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised,” he went on to say, assuring that the next movie “delves deeper into that.”

Originally scheduled for an October 2025 release, the movie was reportedly delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Batman II is now currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.