John Legend admits to being less popular among his kids

In a family of six, John Legend says that he may not be the favourite because that title is resting with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.



During an interview with People, the father-of-four said, "Chrissy's everyone's favorite I think, except I might have Esti."

The 45-year-old added, "I think because she's at this space where she sees me leave now, and when I come back home, she's super clingy and she literally just wants to hug my leg and make sure I don't leave her."

"So I think because I leave more, she's more attached to me when I come home," the All of Me singer said about his daughter, "I have one out of four."

Irrespective of this, the Grammy winner said he often put up boundaries to maintain privacy, "I started locking the door," adding, "Their big thing is they want to knock on our door and come sleep with us."

"I'm like, 'Y'all are not coming in our bed every time you have a little disturbance. Go back to sleep,'" he added.

Earlier, John dropped his new album, stating the work was inspired by his family, he unveiled this by sharing a photo of his family.

"It’s finally release day for My Favorite Dream! This album has been a true labor of love," he captioned. "It’s completely inspired by my wife and our babies, the family tree we’re all a part of and are continuing to grow."



