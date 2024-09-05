Molly-Mae Hague shares 'weird' bridal dress shopping after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague did a wedding dress shopping just few weeks after her split from fiance Tommy Fury.



The Lover Island star and Tommy broke up in August after a five-year relationship.

In her YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae opened up about her experience at the bridal boutique.

Molly-Mae admitted feeling "Bit weird going to a wedding dress shop like, during this period and this era of my life."

Despite the emotional challenge, she needed a dress for a special party in Cannes where guests were required to wear white. "But you know, you've got to do what you've got to do," she added.

Molly-Mae explained that she had been invited to a pre-wedding party in the French resort, and decided to visit the same bridal shop where her sister Zoe had found her own wedding gown.

She said, "Everyone's going really dressy, It's like a big, dressy, white party, big glitzy thing. And I don't have a dress," adding, "So I'm thinking if I go to this wedding dress shop... when I went with Zoe they had loads of occasion wear, not just wedding dresses."

Molly-Mae admitted that the timing of invite was "perfect" as it provided a distraction to enjoy herself with friends, saying, "it's very exciting and it's very out of the blue but, like I say, if there is ever a time to do something like this it's now, in my life, where I need distractions, I need fun things, I need to let my hair down and spend time with my friends."

It is worth mentioning that the reason behind Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's breakup has been rumored to be infidelity, with suggestions that the boxer may have been unfaithful.

However, both stars have expressed their heartbreak over the split, and Tommy has denied the allegations.