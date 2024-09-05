Prince Harry takes relief in ‘magic' after ‘hardest moments of life': Watch

Prince Harry has released a fresh video to make the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly flying to Vancouver next year as a patron of his famous haves for army veterans, shows he is proud of the change has had made over the past years.

Harry noted: "Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives.

"For so many of these competitors, getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life.

"But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen, and sport being the facilitator of that, is very, very special for all of us to witness."

This comes as the 2027 Invictus Games are set to be hosted in Birmingham.

In July, Harry greeted the city, noting: "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.”

"Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start,” he noted.